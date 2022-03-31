ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue in the City of Northwoods which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On March 30, 2022, at approximately 10:29 PM, Police Officers from the City of Northwoods responded to a call for service for a check the welfare in the 3700 block of Colonial Avenue. Officers later discovered an adult male deceased inside the residence.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons was requested and are now leading the investigation.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

