St. Louis City/County Recipients Of Massive Kroenke Settlement Disclose Terms
ST. LOUIS - It was announced today that recipients of a $790 million settlement with Rams owner Stan Kroenke as a result of the Rams leaving St. Louis have come to an agreement on how to split the money.
The National Football League announced the large settlement in November 2021 for a lawsuit involving the Rams and St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.
Kroenke himself is forced to pay $571 million for taking the franchise to St. Louis. All 32 NFL teams also must pay $7.5 million to make up the $219 million difference.
Information released from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' office says the city will receive $250 million and St. Louis County $169 million and the Regional Sports Authority gets $70 million. The City of St. Louis is able to obtain $30 million more contingent on the City Board of Aldermen using it for convention center expansion.
After attorney fees, there was $519 million left from the initial $790 million to split for the plaintiffs. This included $6 million of funds accrued in interest.
It should be noted the Regional Sports Authority still has to approve the deal.
