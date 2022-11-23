ST. LOUIS - It was announced today that recipients of a $790 million settlement with Rams owner Stan Kroenke as a result of the Rams leaving St. Louis have come to an agreement on how to split the money.

The National Football League announced the large settlement in November 2021 for a lawsuit involving the Rams and St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kroenke himself is forced to pay $571 million for taking the franchise to St. Louis. All 32 NFL teams also must pay $7.5 million to make up the $219 million difference.