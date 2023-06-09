ST. LOUIS - It was a different week for St. Louis City SC. Not often does a coach have to plan for a 40-minute match, but that’s exactly what head coach Bradley Carnell had to do on Wednesday.

It was a midweek trip to Dallas for Carnell and City, a resumption of their suspended match from May 6. A short but not so sweet visit to suburban Dallas. The score started at 0-0 with 50 minutes on the clock, and finished 2-0 in favor of Dallas.

The first 25 or so minutes were the traditional City blueprint. High-pressing, high-energy, with Dallas staying patient and defensive, waiting for an opportunity.

That opportunity came at the feet of US National Team striker Jesus Ferreira, who doesn’t miss many. His 80th minute goal came from a midfield turnover from City, and Ferreira rushed past City’s defense and slotted home past Roman Bürki.

“The quality in this Dallas team is really high,” said Bradley Carnell postgame. “And when you give up some moments in transition, Ferreira and company will hurt you.”

City pushed forward for an equalizer, and left their defense vulnerable. Dallas’s Marco Farfan knocked home a second goal in the 89th minute to seal the three points for his side.

“We learn from it, watch the video, and move on,” said City defender Kyle Hiebert on Friday. “We’re already focused on the Galaxy.”

In what was a 40-minute shootout of two of the best teams in the Western Conference of MLS, Carnell was disappointed not to at least get a point, and further improve City’s lead at the top.

“That’s the only thing that bugs me,” said Carnell. “To play 40 minutes, to invest so much in terms of logistics, training, to not walk out of here with a point at least, and another clean sheet. That’s the most frustrating thing.”

Carnell doesn’t want his team to dwell on their 40-minute defeat, however.

“The biggest thing is to forget about that experience really quickly,” he said.

Although City has shifted focus to Sunday, they couldn’t help but make note of the major news across Major League Soccer this week. Lionel Messi is coming to Major League Soccer, joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Messi is a name that is synonymous with the sport of soccer. A name that means more than any that’s played the sport in America since Beckham back in the ‘00s. While he may not be at his absolute playing peak, turning 36 this month, he brings star power, and a lot of excitement.

St. Louis City is scheduled to play Inter Miami on July 15, and with the news of Messi’s signing, tickets were scooped up and prices skyrocketed on resale markets, currently the cheapest resale ticket to get into CITY PARK on July 15 is well over $300.

One problem: Messi won’t join Miami until after July 5, and will likely not begin play until August at the absolute earliest. Those who paid huge premiums for Messi will simply see City take on a Messi-less Inter Miami team, one that’s dead last in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Messi’s (eventual) arrival will be a momentous occasion.

“It’s massive for the league,” said Bradley Carnell on Messi’s arrival.

“He is the best player in the world right now, and to have that type of player come to the league makes a massive statement. It’s great for everyone in and around MLS to be a part of this right now.

“Messi, all around the world, he’s one of the greatest,” said City’s Njabulo Blom Friday. “Even back home, people watch football overseas, people love Messi.”

Speaking of Njabulo Blom’s home, the City midfielder/occasional defender was called into action for the South African national team for their upcoming AFCON (African Cup of Nations) qualifier against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

Blom will be a part of Sunday’s squad against the Galaxy, and makes a long-haul journey to Johannesburg Monday.

On the injury front, two big developments, one for City and one for the visiting LA Galaxy. For City, defender Joakim Nilsson participated in his first full training session on Friday. Nilsson had surgery in January, and hasn’t trained with the team at all outside of some light running.

Nilsson won’t feature Sunday, but his training with the team is a positive sign for the weeks to come, and a chance City’s planned starting center back will finally get to do just that.

For the visitors, it’s been a rough season, and the standings show that, with the Galaxy dead last in the Western Conference. Star player Javier Hernandez, better known as Chicharito, came back in April from injury, and the team has still struggled for form.

Chicharito went down without contact in the 27th minute of a 3-2 US Open Cup defeat to Real Salt Lake midweek. The following day, the Galaxy confirmed what many feared: Chicharito had torn his ACL, and has been shelved for the rest of the 2023 season.

A season-long injury to Chicharito is a punch in the gut to an LA Galaxy team that was already laying on the canvas. It’s a Galaxy team that will come into Sunday’s match with nothing to lose, but one that will be missing perhaps their best goal threat.

“If you’re just looking as a neutral at the standings, you think it’s going to be a cakewalk,” said City boss Bradley Carnell Friday. “We know exactly what type of Galaxy team is coming to town, and without Chicharito, they’re still a great team, especially in midfield.”

"We always manage to bring out the best in these opponents," Carnell continued. "I'm expecting an energized game."

City will look to match that energy and then some when they kick off against the LA Galaxy at noon on Sunday. The game will be televised on Fox, with local radio broadcasts available on KYKY Y98.1 FM in English and KXOK 102.9 FM in Spanish.

