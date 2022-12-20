ST. LOUIS – Major League Soccer (MLS) announced the full-season schedule for all of its 29 clubs Tuesday afternoon. Each team plays a 34-game regular season that runs from late February to October.

The debuting St. Louis City SC will play 17 home games and 17 away and play in the Western Conference.

They will open their season on the road against Austin FC on Feb. 25 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Their home opener will be against Charlotte FC the following week on March 4 at the brand-new CityPark at 7:30 p.m.

The team will naturally have rivalries with Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire FC.

The full schedule can be found below. Home games are in bold. All start times are in central standard time zone.

February

2/25 – Austin FC – 7:30 p.m.

March

3/4 - Charlotte FC – 7:30 p.m.

3/11 – Portland Timbers – 9:30 p.m.

3/18 – San Jose Earthquakes – 8:30 p.m.

3/25 – Real Salt Lake – 8:30 p.m.

April

4/1 – Minnesota United FC – 7:30 p.m.

4/8 – Seattle Sounders FC – 9:30 p.m.

4/15 – FC Cincinnati – 7:30 p.m.

4/22 – Colorado Rapids – 8:30 p.m.

4/29 – Portland Timbers – 7:30 p.m.

May

5/6 – FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m.

5/13 – Chicago Fire FC – TBD

5/20 – Sporting Kansas City – 8:30 p.m.

5/27 – Vancouver Whitecaps FC – 7:30 p.m.

5/31 – Los Angeles Football Club – 9:30 p.m.

June

6/3 – Houston Dynamo FC – 7:30 p.m.

6/11 – LA Galaxy – 12 p.m.

6/17 – Nashville SC – 7:30 p.m.

6/21 – Real Salt Lake – 7:30 p.m.

6/24 – San Jose Earthquakes – 9:30 p.m.

July

7/1 – Colorado Rapids – 7:30 p.m.

7/4 – LA Galaxy – 9:30 p.m.

7/8 – Toronto FC – 6:30 p.m.

7/15 – Inter Miami CF

August

8/20 – Austin FC – 8:30 p.m.

8/26 – Orlando City SC – 6:30 p.m.

8/30 – FC Dallas – 7:30 p.m.

September

9/2 – Sporting Kansas City – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – Houston Dynamo FC – 7:30 p.m.

9/20 – Los Angeles Football Club – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – Minnesota United FC – 7:20 p.m.

9/30 – Sporting Kansas City – 7:30 p.m.

October

10/4 – Vancouver Whitecap FC – 9:30 p.m.

10/20 - Seattle Sounders – 6:00 p.m.

