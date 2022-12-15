ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will no longer be a play-by-play announcer for the Redbirds.

McLaughlin, who faces a felony charge for a third DWI offense, said today he will not return as a play-by-play announcer for the Redbirds in the 2023 season.

McLaughlin was charged with a persistent offender DWI after a Dec. 4 incident where he failed a sobriety test in an I-270 traffic stop.

McLaughlin issued this statement on Thursday afternoon:

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have spent the last several days reflecting on my steps towards addressing my health and the well-being of my family and me. I have come to the conclusion that my sole focus needs to be on my recovery, which I have started, and that of my wife and children. As a result, I am stepping away from my duties at Bally Sports Midwest. I thank all of the people of Bally for their support throughout the years and wish them the best. As I move forward, I please ask for your patience and your privacy. Thank you. God Bless.”

McLaughlin, 48, was a play-by-play announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals games through FOX Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Midwest since 2000.

Bally Sports Midwest and the Cardinals released the following joint statement:

“Dan McLaughlin will not return as the Cardinals television play-by-play announcer on Bally Sports Midwest. Dan has been the voice of memorable Cardinals moments for 24 years. We thank him for his contributions to Cardinals baseball, to Cardinals fans, and for his many charitable efforts.”

More like this: