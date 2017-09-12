The 2018 schedule will begin for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 29th in New York against the Mets as the team will open with a six-game road trip to start the season. It is the earliest date to start the season in franchise history.
Following their three games against the Mets at Citi Field, the Cardinals will conclude that opening road trip in Milwaukee before arriving at Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-game opening home stand with Arizona and Milwaukee.
Twenty interleague games will feature the Cardinals playing two-game home-and-home series against the Chicago White Sox (May 1-2 at Busch Stadium & July 10-11 in Chicago) and the Minnesota Twins (May 7-8 at Busch Stadium & May 15-16 at Minnesota). They will play a three game home-and-home series against Kansas City (May 21-23 at Busch Stadium & Aug. 10-12 at Kansas City).
The Cardinals will also host Cleveland for a three game series and travel to Detroit for three games.
The longest home stands of the 2018 season each consist of seven games (six times) and the Cardinals longest road trips are a pair of nine-gamers (July 2-11 & August 3-12). St. Louis will host a three-game series with Cincinnati (July13-15) prior to the July 16-18 Major League Baseball All-Star break.
And for the first time since 1991, the Cardinals will close their 2018 schedule with a three-game series Sept. 28-30 at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 2018 HOME SCHEDULE
April 5, 7-8 vs. Arizona
April 9-11 vs. Milwaukee
April 20-22 vs. Cincinnati
April 25-26 vs. NY Mets
May 1-2 vs. Chicago White Sox
May 4-6 vs. Chicago Cubs
May 7-8 vs. Minnesota
May 17-20 vs. Philadelphia
May 21-23 vs. Kansas City
May 31-June 3 vs. Pittsburgh
June 5-7 vs. Miami
June 11-13 vs. San Diego
June 15-17 vs. Chicago Cubs
June 25-27 vs. Cleveland
June 29-July 1 vs. Atlanta
July 14-15 vs. Cincinnati
July 27-29 vs. Chicago Cubs
July 30-August 2 vs. Colorado
August 13-16 vs. Washington
August 17-19 vs. Milwaukee
August 28-30 vs. Pittsburgh
August 31-September 2 vs. Cincinnati
September 10-12 vs. Pittsburgh
September 13-16 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
September 21-23 vs. San Francisco
September 24-26 vs. Milwaukee
photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports