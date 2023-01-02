ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating a fatal house fire in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive of the North County Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a residential house fire in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive. Responding officers observed an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the residence. Officers were unable to make entry through the front door due to the heavy smoke.

Responding fire personnel located an adult male in the rear interior of the apartment. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is active at this time, a cause has not been determined.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

