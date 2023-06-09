The Water Division has not detected any contamination to the water supply but asks customers in the affected area to boil their tap water when utilizing drinking and cooking. The precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until water quality samples confirm the water is safe for consumption. The duration of the precautionary boil order advisory can be 24 - 48 hours.

The affected neighborhoods under the precautionary boil water advisory are as follows:

Area 1

• Bevo Mill

• Boulevard Heights

• Carondelet

• Dutchtown

• Holly Hills

• Mount Pleasant

Area 2

• Lindenwood Park

Boil Advisory Boundary Area 1

• Mississippi River west on Robert to Morganford

• North on Morganford to Delor

• East on Delor to Gustine

• North on Gustine to Itaska

• East on Itaska to S. Grand

• North on S. Grand to Taft

• East on Taft to Virginia

• South on Virginia to Delor

• East on Delor to Mississippi River

Boil Advisory Boundary Area 2

• Fyler @ Jamieson, East to Watson

• South on Watson to Chippewa

• West on Chippewa to Jamieson

• North on Jamieson to Fyler

