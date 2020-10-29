EAST ALTON - The St. Louis Blues Warrior Hockey hosted its first games against Kansas City Warriors and Central Illinois Warriors on Saturday at East Alton Ice Arena.

The scores of the matches were as follows:

STLBW 10 - KCW 2

STLBW 4 - KCW 3

STLBW 4 - CIW 9

St. Louis Blues Warrior Hockey is comprised of veterans who were injured during their time in service to this country. Team members come from diverse military backgrounds, including service in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force. Their service spanned the globe during times of peace and conflict including the Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Unified Protector and involved deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea, Libya and many other locations.

The veterans of St. Louis Blues Warrior Hockey are joining together to once again enjoy the camaraderie they knew while in the military, but this time on the ice. For some, hockey was their springboard back to “normal life” following their injury. For others, it is one of America’s greatest pastimes, but every player has acknowledged that #hockeyheals.

USA Hockey’s Warrior Hockey Discipline is dedicated to injured and disabled US Military Veterans who have served our country and play the sport of ice hockey. As one of the Disabled Hockey Section's newest disciplines, the Warrior Hockey Discipline is growing across the country. While some of the participants played hockey prior to being injured, many try it for the first time for therapeutic reasons.

"We won both of our games against Kansas City and lost against Central Illinois," Emily Hejna, secretary of the board of St. Louis Blues Warrior hockey, said. "We loved having fans in the stands, but it was also amazing to hear that over 1,100 households watched the live stream of the games too."Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

