St. Louis Union Station is celebrating the St. Louis Blues this Saturday, April 16 with a rally day on the Purina Performance Plaza before the game.

Beloved Blues mascot "Louie" will be on the plaza and in the St. Louis Wheel Park for hugs, high fives, and photos from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Charles Glenn Band, a favorite of Blues fans, will perform in the Plaza from noon until 2 p.m.

The Blues will play the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. at Enterprise Center next door to Union Station on Saturday.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will be open beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the St. Louis Wheel, carousel, and mini-golf course will open at 10 a.m. Union Station's restaurants, including Soda Fountain -- famous for its Freak Shake milkshakes -- and Train Shed will open for lunch and dinner, beginning at 11 a.m. The Fire & Light Show on the Union Station lake will play throughout the afternoon beginning at noon.

St. Louis Union Station is located at 201 S. 18th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103. www.stlouisunionstation.com. Facebook: @stlunionstation. Instagram: @unionstationstl.

