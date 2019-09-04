ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater Commission is pleased to announce Wednesday, September 11, St. Louis Cardinals Bernard Gilkey and Ken Oberkfell will appear at the Expo from 6-8pm and on Thursday, September 12, St. Louis Blues Bob Plager, Cam Jansen, Larry Patey, and Reed Low will appear, also from 6-8 pm. The Alton Expo runs September 11 - 15 with Wednesday and Thursday family discount night.

"This is a great opportunity for Blues and Cardinals fans to come to meet some of their favorite players, talk about their Stanley Cup and World Series memories and share in their love of these great organizations. This is also a family discount night at the Expo with one ticket per ride carnival specials, as well as drink specials, so we look forward to a nice crowd", said Amphitheater Commission Chairman Robert Stephan.

Wednesday night of the Expo will feature the WhereHouse Project while Thursday night will feature live music by Flip the Frog. Each carnival ride will only take one ticket per ride on Wednesday and Thursday of with water only $1, soda $2 and five 16 oz. beers for only $20 ($5.00 off normal price).

Local food vendor favorite's Morales Taco's, Pig on a Wing and SugarFire BBQ will be on hand. Fan favorites such as funnel cakes, corn dogs, elephant ears, snow cones and all your favorite fair foods will be available.

Hockey Hall of Fame member Bob Plager played 11 seasons with the Blues and in three of the Blues' 4 Stanley Cup Finals. He is the 7th Blues player all-time to have their jersey retired. After his playing career, Plager began a long career as a Blues front office executive.

Fellow Blues alum Larry Patey will also be on hand. Like Plager, Patey is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, playing nine seasons with the Blues with more than 700 NHL games and 300 points.

Cam Janssen is a St. Louis native who played four years with the hometown Blues, nine total years in the NHL. Janssen and fellow Blues alum Reed Low were both defensemen and known for their enforcing style of play. Both had over 700 penalty minutes in their careers, with Low twice accumulating more than 50 penalty minutes in a single game.

Plager, Patey, Janssen, and Low have long been involved with the Blues Alumni community efforts throughout the St. Louis community.

Bernard Gilkey played twelve years in the majors, five of them with the Cardinals. Gilkey was a high school basketball and baseball standout at St. Louis' University City High School and signed with the Cardinals upon graduating from high school in 1984. After success in the Cardinals farm system, Gilkey started in left field on opening day in 1991, the first rookie to do so since Red Schoendist in 1945. In 1996, then with the Mets, Gilkey hit .317, good for eighth in the National League, with 44 doubles. He finished 14th that year in the MVP voting.

Ken Oberkfell played fifteen years in major league baseball, seven of them with the Cardinals. He is best remembered as the starting third baseman when the Cardinals won the World Series in 1982. After his playing career concluded Oberkfell had a successful coaching career, including being named Minor League Manager of the Year in 2005.

The Expo will host favorites The Dirty Muggs, Platinum Rock Legends, Borderline and Mondin Band Friday through Sunday. More details are found at www.libertybankamphitheater. com or our facebook page.

