St. Louis Battlehawks Release 10-Game XFL Schedule Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - The returning St. Louis Battlehawks have announced their 10-game regular season XFL schedule. The schedule goes as follows. Home games are in bold. Week 1: Sunday, February 19 @ San Antonio Brahmas 2 p.m. Week 2: Thursday, February 23 @ Seattle Sea Dragons 8 p.m. Week 3: Sunday, March 5 @ D.C. Defenders 12 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Week 4: Sunday, March 12 vs. Arlington Renegades 3 p.m. Week 5: Saturday, March 18 vs. D.C. Defenders 6 p.m. Week 6: Saturday, March 25 @ Vegas Vipers 6 p.m. Week 7: Saturday, April 1 @ Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. Week 8: Saturday, April 8 vs. Vegas Vipers 12 p.m. Week 9: Sunday, April 16 vs. Seattle Sea Dragons 2 p.m. Week 10: Saturday, April 22 vs. Orlando Guardians 11 a.m. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending