Missed the show on radio over the weekend? No worries…the latest edition of St. Louis Baseball Weekly is below, featuring:

St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak detailing the Mike Leake trade and it’s implications for this year and beyond…

The reshuffling of the bullpen and where Tyler Lyons and Sandy Alcantara fit in…

New St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers Tim McCarver and Mark McGwire discussing their recent honor…

Plus the latest on Adam Wainwright’s return and the multiple charitable efforts the team and players are involved with.