ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Area Foodbank has been selected for the 2022 Best of Bridgeton Award in the Non-Profit Organization category.

About the Best of Bridgeton Award: Each year, the Bridgeton Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Bridgeton area a great place to live, work, and play. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank celebrates being the recipient of this award and we are grateful for this recognition by the City of Bridgeton. The need for food is immense and continues to grow. In an average year, nearly 400,000 people rely on the St. Louis Area Foodbank for assistance, and during the pandemic, we’ve served more neighbors than ever before. We know that hunger can affect anyone, but anyone can affect hunger and we look forward to continuing to provide food and hope for our neighbors across the 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois that we serve.

To learn more about St. Louis Area Foodbank and ways that you can get involved, please visit: www.stlfoodbank.org.

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank:

The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide access to food to individuals facing hunger. More than 392,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For 46 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crisis, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of hunger. For more information about the work of the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s or for resources for those in need, call (314) 292-6262 or visit https://STLFoodbank.org.

