ST. LOUIS - If you're looking for a local organization to help on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the St.Louis Aquarium Foundation is seeking support for its H20 Friends program.

Donors can access the donation form here.

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E347224&id=15

The St. Louis Aquarium Foundation will use Giving Tuesday donations to provide free field trips, transportation and educational classes to low income and underserved schools and youth organizations in the St. Louis area through its H2O (Help to Our Friends) Program.

The St. Louis Aquarium Foundation is the nonprofit partner to the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. It exists to help engage all members of the community by providing access and education programs and serving as the region’s recognized voice for water stewardship and conservation initiatives.

The Foundation also offers holiday shoppers an Amazon Smile Wish List online designed to gather supplies for the Foundation's Conservation & Education Center (CEC) and the Foundation's STEM classroom located at the Aquarium. The Wish List is stocked with with items that will help students enjoy great field trips and educational experiences during their visits to the Aquarium. See the Wish List here: https://smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/3SRAMSHLBNPGM/

Aquarium fans also can get a head start on their own holiday shopping by visiting the Foundation's Amazon Smile page: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/36-4892546. A portion of the price of their purchases will be donated to the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world on December 3, 2019 and every day. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

