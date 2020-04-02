ST. LOUIS - Are your kids crazy about Clown Fish? Savvy about Sharks? Utterly interested in Otters?

The St. Louis Aquarium Foundation is holding a marine animal essay contest that will appeal to their aquatic interests.

Youth in grades K-12 are invited to submit a one to two-page written essay in response to a question designed specifically for their age group.

Essays must be hand-written, in the student’s own writing.

Entries may be submitted by emailing photos or scanned PDF's of the hand-written essay (pictures if included, do not count as one of the written pages) to: info@stlaquariumfoundation.org no later than April 13, 2020. Please use “Essay Contest – (student’s name) – Age (student’s age)” as the subject line of the email.

Essay Topics

Kindergarten-2nd Grade

If you could be a marine animal, which animal would you be and why?

You may choose to include a drawing of your animal.

3rd- 5th Grade

What do you think is the coolest trait or adaptation of any animal in the ocean and why? You may choose to include a drawing of the animal with this trait.

6th-8th Grade

If you had to live in the ocean and were able to borrow three adaptations from ocean animals, what three existing adaptations would you choose and why?

You may choose to include a drawing of yourself with your new adaptations.

9th-12th Grade

Plastic pollution in our waterways and oceans is a major conservation issue that is affecting the health of animals and our planet. What can you do to help reduce plastic pollution? Answers may be practical changes in your everyday habits or could include inventions or new processes to help prevent or reduce the problem.

You may choose to include a drawing of your new invention.

Rules, Entry Instructions, & Prizes

Essays will be evaluated based on the use of grammar, spelling, and skill in answering the question. Essays must be written by hand, by the student in their own words.

One winner will be selected from each age group. Winners will receive a pass for two free aquarium admissions, two free tickets to the St. Louis Wheel and a $10 gift card to the Aquarium Gift Shop, redeemable after attractions are re-opened. The top two runners up in each age bracket will receive two free tickets to the St. Louis Wheel.

Essays must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian of any student under the age of 18. By submitting an essay, permission is granted for the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation to use the essays (and any corresponding artwork) on their website, social media pages, or for any publicity/marketing purposes. Click here for our full terms and conditions.

The St. Louis Aquarium Foundation is the nonprofit partner of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The Foundation engages the community through providing access and educational programs and serving as the region’s recognized voice for water stewardship.

