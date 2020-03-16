Out of an abundance of caution and to encourage social distancing to help our community stay safer during the COVID-19 situation, the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is temporarily closing through March 31.

In keeping with restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people, the Aquarium will not open on Monday, March 16 and will keep the public up to date on the Aquarium's status via social media channels.

Aquarium team members will be keeping the 13,000 animals in our care safe and well-tended during this temporary closing. The public can learn more about the animals and their care online while we are closed.

Tickets will be valid for 90 days from the original visit date. The Aquarium will work with guests to reschedule if they hold tickets for a date between March 16 and March 31. All exchange and refund requests should be emailed to info@stlouisaquarium.com.

The St. Louis Wheel, Ropes Course, Mirror Maze and Union Station restaurants will remain open for now. We will continue to follow the guidance of the local, state and national health authorities as we evaluate the operations of these outlets and attractions.

We thank our guests for their loyal support and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Aquarium when it is deemed safe to reopen.

