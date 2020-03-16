Out of an abundance of caution and to encourage social distancing to help our community stay safer during the COVID-19 situation, the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is temporarily closing through March 31.

In keeping with restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people, the Aquarium will not open on Monday, March 16 and will keep the public up to date on the Aquarium's status via social media channels.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Aquarium team members will be keeping the 13,000 animals in our care safe and well-tended during this temporary closing. The public can learn more about the animals and their care online while we are closed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets will be valid for 90 days from the original visit date. The Aquarium will work with guests to reschedule if they hold tickets for a date between March 16 and March 31. All exchange and refund requests should be emailed to info@stlouisaquarium.com.

The St. Louis Wheel, Ropes Course, Mirror Maze and Union Station restaurants will remain open for now. We will continue to follow the guidance of the local, state and national health authorities as we evaluate the operations of these outlets and attractions.

We thank our guests for their loyal support and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Aquarium when it is deemed safe to reopen.

More like this:

This Day in History on March 24: Introduction of the First Mobile Phone
Mar 24, 2025
This Day in History on March 27: The Good Friday Earthquake Strikes Alaska
Mar 27, 2025
This Day in History: On This Day: March 31st - A Day of Triumph and Transformation in History
Mar 31, 2025
Twin Polar Bears Make Public Debut At Saint Louis Zoo
Mar 25, 2025
This Day in History on March 21: The Sharpeville Massacre in South Africa
Mar 21, 2025

 