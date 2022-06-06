St. Louis Agency On Training And Employment (SLATE) Opens Applications For Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) has opened applications for its Summer Youth Employment Program. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the program offers St. Louis youth ages 14-24 years old the opportunity for an 8-week paid work experience throughout various departments with the City of St. Louis. Young adults will also participate in workshops that will prove to be beneficial to their academic, personal, and professional development and success while earning up to $15/hour.

“SLATE is ready to do our part to help keep our youth safe and productive this summer,” said SLATE Executive Director Fredrecka McGlown, “Many St. Louis residents have entered the workforce with support from SLATE, and we are eager to continue the tradition while educating residents on the various phenomenal programs our agency offers.”

Applicants must be 14-24 years old, be a resident of the City of St. Louis, as well as reside in a qualified census tract OR in a household whose total income is at or under $69,090. Interested applicants can complete the online pre-registration form at tinyurl.com/SYEP-STL and will receive a call from SLATE within 48 - 72 business hours of receipt regarding required eligibility documentation and next steps. For more information on how St. Louisans can become a participant in the program or a worksite to host youth for work experience, please visit SLATE at tinyurl.com/SYEP-STL or call at 314-589-8000.

This is another opportunity offered by the City to give youth a safe place this summer to learn, grow, and build life skills. Last week, the City announced it is using $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funding to open Summer Fun STL summer camps and programs from June 6 through July 29 to help keep up to 700 youth ages five to 17 safe in fun and educational environments in the summer months. The City’s free summer camps are also running at seven recreation centers and still accepting registrants. The Gateway Region YMCA also plans to hold youth pop-ups and other events with funding granted through the Prop S Youth at Risk Program.

