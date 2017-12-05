ASSUMPTION - Carrollton has played its fair share of state girls basketball championships over the years and Carrollton St. John’s seventh-grade basketball team will do that again on Thursday night.

The Carrollton St. John’s seventh-grade girls basketball team earned a spot in the IESA 1A state tournament set for Thursday night with a 19-17 win over Monmouth ICS at Assumption Central A and M Junior High.

Ryan Kallal led all Carrollton St. John’s scorers against Monmouth with 6 points, while Sophia Pohlman had 5 points and Kylie Kinser had 4 points. Ella Stumpf added 3 points and Lauren Walker scored 1 point.

Mattie Gillen had 11 points for Monmouth ICS.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. John’s preceding victory in the tournament was over Hume Shiloh 25-19.

Kinser, the team’s star scorer, led all scorers with 17 points. Stumpf and Pohlman both contributed 4 points.

Carrollton St. John’s rolled to a 12-2 lead over Monmouth ICS, but Monmouth tallied 8 to St. John’s 5 in the second quarter. Monmouth scored 5 to St. John’s 2 in the third quarter and Monmouth scored 2 points to St. John’s 0 in the fourth quarter, but St. John’s hung on to win.

St. John’s is coached by Robyn Klinger, formerly Walker, a previous standout athlete herself as well as her extended family.

“We had a lot more team distribution of points in the game against Monmouth ICS,” Klingler said. “Kylie Kinser was held to 4 points because they double-teamed her, but Ryan Kallal had 6 points, Sophia Pohlman had 5 points and Ella Stumpf had 4 points. We work on our defense every day and it paid off against Monmouth ICS.”

West Lincoln-Broadwell, 27-0, is Carrollton St. John’s opponent at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. St. John’s has a 21-1 record.

“We have a lot of work to do, focusing on running a box in one,” Klingler said. “The coach’s daughter, Kloe Froebe, is a talented point guard and scored 27 and 28 points in the last two games. Their half-court defense also generates steals. We have to be ready for the game.”

More like this: