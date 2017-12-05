The Carrollton St. John's seventh-grade girls team was recognized at the recent Carrollton varsity girls contest for their achievements. The girls play for the state championship on Thursday at Assumption. (Photo courtesy of Michael Weaver)

ASSUMPTION - Carrollton has played its fair share of state girls basketball championships over the years and Carrollton St. John’s seventh-grade basketball team will do that again on Thursday night.

The Carrollton St. John’s seventh-grade girls basketball team earned a spot in the IESA 1A state tournament set for Thursday night with a 19-17 win over Monmouth ICS at Assumption Central A and M Junior High.

Ryan Kallal led all Carrollton St. John’s scorers against Monmouth with 6 points, while Sophia Pohlman had 5 points and Kylie Kinser had 4 points. Ella Stumpf added 3 points and Lauren Walker scored 1 point.

Mattie Gillen had 11 points for Monmouth ICS.

St. John’s preceding victory in the tournament was over Hume Shiloh 25-19.
Kinser, the team’s star scorer, led all scorers with 17 points. Stumpf and Pohlman both contributed 4 points.

Carrollton St. John’s rolled to a 12-2 lead over Monmouth ICS, but Monmouth tallied 8 to St. John’s 5 in the second quarter. Monmouth scored 5 to St. John’s 2 in the third quarter and Monmouth scored 2 points to St. John’s 0 in the fourth quarter, but St. John’s hung on to win.

St. John’s is coached by Robyn Klinger, formerly Walker, a previous standout athlete herself as well as her extended family.

“We had a lot more team distribution of points in the game against Monmouth ICS,” Klingler said. “Kylie Kinser was held to 4 points because they double-teamed her, but Ryan Kallal had 6 points, Sophia Pohlman had 5 points and Ella Stumpf had 4 points. We work on our defense every day and it paid off against Monmouth ICS.”

West Lincoln-Broadwell, 27-0, is Carrollton St. John’s opponent at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. St. John’s has a 21-1 record.

“We have a lot of work to do, focusing on running a box in one,” Klingler said. “The coach’s daughter, Kloe Froebe, is a talented point guard and scored 27 and 28 points in the last two games. Their half-court defense also generates steals. We have to be ready for the game.”

