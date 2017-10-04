COLLINSVILLE - St. John’s Community Care will offer Savvy Caregiver Training sessions several times through 2018 using a curriculum developed by the University of Minnesota. This training provides tools to family members who are caring for an individual with dementia/memory loss who is living at home, either alone or with family. Each session will be comprised of six two-hour sessions.

The first series will begin Wednesday, October 25 at 10:00 am at St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, 307 West Clay Street, Collinsville. Each series is limited to a maximum of 12 families. There is no cost to those attending. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 618-344-5008.

At St. John’s Community Care, we’re here to help you care for your loved one. No matter the situation, we have resources and staff to help you make your loved one’s life as comfortable and fulfilling as possible. From resources, home services and support groups, to adult day programs, to the medical supply loan closet, we are here to help you.

