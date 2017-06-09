COLLINSVILLE - June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and St. John’s Community Care along with the Alzheimer’s Association® need you to get involved and raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, everyone who has a brain is at risk to develop Alzheimer’s, a disease that is often misunderstood.

Did you know?

• Alzheimer’s is fatal. It kills more than breast and prostate cancer combined.

• Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a progressive brain disease without any cure.

• Alzheimer’s is more than memory loss. It appears through a variety of signs and symptoms.

During the month of June, St. John’s Community Care encourages you to learn more about Alzheimer’s, share your story and take action.

Ways to participate in June:

Log onto www.alz.org for resources and research information.

Visit St. John’s Community Care at 222 Goethe Avenue in Collinsville. St. John’s resource library includes books and materials specific to Alzheimer’s and dementia. Share that information with those who would benefit.

Help the campaign through social media. Send a photo of yourself wearing or "going purple" and St. John’s Community Care will post it to their Facebook page. “Like” St. John’s Community Care Facebook page and share the posts. Send your photos to mathmer@stjohnscc.org.

Take a tour of St. John’s Community Care and learn about the Adult Day programs that support the families and loved ones challenged with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Call Stacey at (618) 344-5008 or (618) 656-7090 to schedule a tour.

Support a community fundraiser like St. John’s Community Care Dine for a Cause on June 28 at Culver’s Restaurant in Collinsville. Monies raised that evening between 5:00 and 8:00 pm will allow St. John’s Community Care to continue to offer programs and services for those struggling with dementia and aging.

Attend a support group. St. John’s Community Care in Collinsville offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group the second Tuesday of each month from 1:30-3:00. The next meeting is June 13. Gail Shaw, facilitator for the group, has been with St. John’s Community Care for 15 years. She is a great listener, and she enjoys sharing her knowledge and expertise with those in need. Gail is passionate about helping people. Please call St. John's Community Care for more information about the Alzheimer’s Support Group at (618) 344-5008.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world leader in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The St. Louis Chapter serves 38 counties in eastern Missouri and western Illinois, providing comprehensive care and support programs. The Alzheimer’s Association mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For additional information about the disease, family support or research, visit the Alzheimer's Association St. Louis Chapter web site at www.alz.org/stl, or call the 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.



About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with special efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care web site at www.stjohnscc.org, or call (618) 344-5008.

