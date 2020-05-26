COLLINSVILLE - St. John's Community Care in Collinsville is now offer Zoom Support Groups.

"There is no charge and they do not need to be using any other services through our organization," St. John's Community Care Marketing Director Missy Athmer said. "We will also be offering (virtual and possible limited in-person) Brain Wave, Savvy Caregiver and Stress Buster sessions soon!! – those interested can call (618) 344-5008 and leave a message they would like for information. One of our staff will respond to those messages with details and dates etc."

Online Alzheimer’s Support Group – Tuesday,

June 9 from 1:30—3:00 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you would like to join the Zoom group meeting online please email Gail at gshaw@stjohnscc.org She will send you the instructions and invitation to join the meeting. Join others dealing with dementia and memory loss second Tuesday of each month. Chartered in 1991, this group is intended for family caregivers with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s. This group is facilitated by experienced leaders specially trained in issues of dementia and aging.

Online Family Caregiver Support Group Wednesday,

June 10 at 6:00 p.m.

If you would like to join the Zoom group meeting online please email srhodes@stjohnscc.org She will send you instructions and invitation to join the meeting. Intended for family caregivers caring for loved ones with any type of disability held the 2nd Wednesday of every month.

Join other caregivers for fellowship and support at this meeting. This group is hosted by the Director of the Adult Day Program.

More like this: