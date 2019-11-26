GLEN CARBON – Just in time for the holidays, St. James Lutheran Church will host a free Christmas Card Photo Shoot event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Multiple Christmas scenes will be available where families can have a holiday photo taken. Free digital copies of the photos will be released to participants via email.

Weather permitting, families can also choose to have their photos taken outdoors with their pets, if they desire.

“We know how hectic the Christmas season can be, and we wanted to provide a way to make the holidays a little easier for families,” said Jarrod Frey, elder at St. James and organizer of the event. “Christmas cards are a great way for families and friends to stay connected, and this event will help make creating cards and strengthening those connections a little simpler.”

Refreshments will also be provided at the event, which is free and open to the public.

The photo shoots will take place in the lower level of the church, located at 146 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon. For more information, contact the church at stjameslutheranglencarbon@gmail.com.

