JERSEYVILLE - A total of 80 students and two adults volunteered to shave their heads as part of the 10th Annual St. Baldrick’s event sponsored by St. Francis/Holy Ghost schools at the Father Hembrow Center in Jerseyville this past week.

There were tears, laughter and joy shared Friday afternoon as the participants took part in “the big shave.”

The children raised an astounding total of $27,000 and counting for cancer research at the event at the Father Hembrow Center at Holy Ghost School/Church in Jerseyville. Event coordinator Lisa Wargo said overall, the event has exceeded the $100,000 mark in fundraising for cancer research since it was started in 2007.

The St. Francis Holy Ghost fifth-grade basketball team all shaved their heads in the fundraiser and coach Jeff Fraley also joined the fun when the team topped $500 collected. Caleb Fraley, one of the team members, collected an astounding $3,900.

“This means a lot what those basketball kids and all of them did,” Wargo said. She coordinated the event and her son, Isaac, is a cancer survivor. Wargo started Isaac’s Rays of Hope, an organization that raises money for cancer research in his memory.

“We had some entertainment this year, we had someone come out and play bells. This is the first year we have had entertainment and it kept the kids busy. This kept the younger kids focused and no one was bored.”

Wargo said the St. Baldrick’s event is always very emotional for her.

“It brings up a lot of memories and feelings of gratitude,” she said. “The research done from the proceeds really does impact our kids.”

