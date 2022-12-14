JERSEYVILLE - A mini-competition between St. Francis and Holy Ghost school members collected an enormous about of bubble gum for the three Children's Hospitals in St. Louis recently.

St. Francis collected 209 packs and Holy Ghost 521 packs. The entire school community donated 730 packs and four giant tubs of bubble gum.

"We collected so much bubblegum that we are able to deliver to all three children’s hospitals in the St. Louis area!" St. Francis-Holy Ghost officials said.

"We are truly blessed to have such an amazingly supportive family."

