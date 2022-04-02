ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident in the 9000 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in the City of Jennings.

On April 1, 2022, at approximately 11:04 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash in the area of Lucas and Hunt Road and Hord Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding officers observed two motor vehicles involved in the crash.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer, operated by Driver 1, was eastbound on Lucas and Hunt Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a 2008 BMW X3 operated by Driver #2, which was traveling westbound.

The Mitsubishi Lancer was occupied by the driver and one occupant. Driver #1 suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment. The occupant of the Mitsubishi Lancer, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The BMW X3 was occupied by the driver only. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

