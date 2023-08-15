St. Clair State's Attorney's Office Files 28 Charges In PSEG Cases
EAST ST. LOUIS – In July 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office (SCCSAO) filed 28 charges in Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) cases, 23 felony and five misdemeanor charges. PSEG is a joint effort between the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department for violent crime investigations within the city of East St. Louis.
FELONY CHARGES:
On July 27, 2022, PSEG agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in East St. Louis, which fled from officers and was later stopped. Officers found a loaded firearm inside. On July 27, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 40-year-old Harrison Smith of East St. Louis with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (misdemeanor). Bond was set at $30,000.
On October 7, 2022, PSEG agents investigated a report of a male with a firearm during a business check in the 2400 block of State Street in East St. Louis. On July 18, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 24-year-old Joshua Branch of Cahokia Heights with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Bond was set at $75,000.
On May 22, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash at IL-3 and Eighth Street, which resulted in the death of a 40-year-old male of Cahokia Heights. On July 19, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 40-year-old Johnny Jackson of East St. Louis with Failure to Report an Accident Involving Death. Bond was set at $75,000.
On May 28, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a report of a home invasion in the 700 block of N. 69th Street in East St. Louis. A subject kicked in the door and entered an occupied residence. On July 28, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 51-year-old Terry Little of East St. Louis with Criminal Trespass to Residence. Bond was set at $10,000.
On May 29, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a domestic battery report in the 200 block of Fourth Street. in which a male battered his girlfriend and then stole her vehicle. On July 12, 2023, the SCCSAO charged 42-year-old Vincent McNeil II of Cahokia Heights with Possessing a Stolen Vehicle, Domestic Battery/Subsequent Offense, and Violation of Order of Protection. Bond was set at $50,000.
