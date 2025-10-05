BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department honored two long-serving deputies this week, recognizing their years of dedicated service to the community.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Deputy John Pegg and Deputy Christopher Davis for their profound impact on our community and unwavering commitment to making a positive difference," the St. Clair Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

St. Clair Sheriff's Department Deputy John Pegg, who began his career with the department on Sept. 18, 2005, concluded his tenure after nearly two decades. Prior to joining St. Clair County, Pegg served 12 years with the Village of Millstadt, where he was promoted to corporal and sergeant.

During his time with the sheriff’s department, Pegg worked in the patrol division, served as an investigator with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, and was a lead investigator with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He also instructed in Pressure Point Control Tactics and firearms.

Article continues after sponsor message

The department also paid tribute to Deputy Christopher Davis, acknowledging the positive impact he had on the community during their years of service.

Throughout his career, Pegg earned numerous awards and accolades, including serving as class president of his academy class. In 2023, he was recognized by the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois for his commitment to assisting victims of domestic violence.

“Deputy John Pegg, your unwavering dedication, commitment, and service to our community have demonstrated your impeccable character,” the department stated in a tribute.

The event took place at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department headquarters in Belleville.