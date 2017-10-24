SMITHTON, IL — Smithton resident Dale Sauget played Lucky Day Lotto online and won a $300,000 jackpot prize when his Quick Pick matched all five numbers – 03 - 17 - 19 - 26 - 32 – in the Sunday, October 1, midday drawing.

Sauget, 60, has lived in Smithton for more than 28 years. He was at home when he read the e-mail message from the Illinois Lottery notifying him of his win. “I bought a Lucky Day Lotto online subscription so I don’t ever have to worry about missing a draw or checking my tickets.” He plans to pay off his mortgage, buy a new vehicle, and invest.

Illinois residents, 18 and over, can buy tickets for all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based games online at illinoislottery.com or at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide. Players can also use the Illinois Lottery’s free mobile app. More than 10,800 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $19 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

