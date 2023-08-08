EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today a full closure on Illinois Avenue (Martin Luther King Bridge) from the Interstate 55/64/70 exit ramps to the MLK bridge and Third Street in Missouri starting, weather permitting, Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 p.m.

The closure is necessary to accommodate deck sealing work and is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

Motorists will have to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

