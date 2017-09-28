MASCOUTAH — A Mascoutah resident John Wright is the latest lucky winner in the Illinois Lottery. He plans to use the funds in a good way to help his daughter pay for college.

Wright played a Million $$ Match ticket and instantly won a $100,000 prize.

“I feel so lucky!” he said when he presented his winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Springfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wright was at Speedi-Chek, 1040 W. Main St., in Mascoutah, when he bought and scratched his Million $$ Match ticket.

“I was shocked when I saw the $100,000 prize amount! I signed the back of my ticket right away.”

Speedi-Chek received a $1,000 bonus, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling a winning ticket.

Million $$ Match is a $30 instant ticket featuring three top prizes of $5,000,000, five prizes of $1,000,000 and 14 prizes of $100,000. Two of the $5,000,000 prizes, three of the $1,000,000 prizes, and eight of the $100,000 prizes, have not been claimed. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

More like this: