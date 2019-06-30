St. Charles County was Missing Person, but He is Located Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The St. Charles County Police Department issued a missing person advisory for William H. Foster, 64, Sunday afternoon, however, he was located. The St. Charles County Police Department said Foster was last seen driving a 2004 maroon Ford Expedition (MLP: SN6 S8X) from his residence in the 2000 block of St. Andrews Dr. around 4 p.m. on June 29. He was headed to Park Lawn Cemetery in south St. Louis to visit the gravesites of his relatives. Foster has diabetes and was without his medication. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending