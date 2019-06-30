ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The St. Charles County Police Department issued a missing person advisory for William H. Foster, 64, Sunday afternoon, however, he was located.

The St. Charles County Police Department said Foster was last seen driving a 2004 maroon Ford Expedition (MLP: SN6 S8X) from his residence in the 2000 block of St. Andrews Dr. around 4 p.m. on June 29. He was headed to Park Lawn Cemetery in south St. Louis to visit the gravesites of his relatives. Foster has diabetes and was without his medication.

