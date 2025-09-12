ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department has closed its investigation into the disappearance of 18-year-old Logan Hummel after his body was recovered from the Missouri River, officials announced Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

Hummel was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2025, the same day authorities received reports of a person standing on the ledge of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. When law enforcement arrived, the individual was no longer present, and witnesses believed the person had jumped into the river.

Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched but initially yielded no results.

During the investigation, police located a vehicle known to have been driven by Hummel and contacted his immediate family. Authorities believed Hummel was the individual seen on the bridge who had entered the river.

Earlier this week, a body was found in the Missouri River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge and was subsequently identified as Hummel. With this confirmation, the missing person case has been officially closed.

The St. Charles County Police Department continues to urge anyone with information about the case to call 636-949-3000.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

