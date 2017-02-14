EDWARDSVILLE - A large check, both in size and in figure, was given to the Edwardsville School District at its Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 meeting of the board of education by members of the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Council #13216 of Glen Carbon.

The check for $10,323.18 was given by the member Spencer Chapman and Grand Knight Robert Schoeberle to the board Monday evening, earmarked to assist the district's special education programs. The money for the check was collected through the popular "Tootsie Roll Drives," in which members of the hall stand in intersections and sell motorists Tootsie Rolls. This year, the 13th year for St. Cecilia's participation in the drive, the hall was able to solicit donations on Village of Glen Carbon property as well as outside the Glen Carbon Wal-Mart, both of whom were thanked by the Knights of Columbus at the meeting.

Edwardsville Board of Education President Monica Laurent was grateful for the check, saying, "We really appreciate how you stand out on the streets as you do to help our students."

The amount was the largest donation to the Edwardsville School District from the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus in 13 years. That 13-year total has now breached the $100,000 mark, Schoeberle said during the presentation of the check.

