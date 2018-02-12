Vicki Compton showed our first graders why we are raising money for missions around the world.

Sixth graders, Grace Deakos and Maggie Pifer, working the “Jail” Booth at Mission Carnival.

EDWARDSVILLE - The recent St. Boniface Parish School Mission Carnival raised a total of $1,600 that will be donated to the Childhood Missionary Association as part of their Catholic School Week activities.

Each grade level sponsored a booth or activity in which others could play for .25-.50 cents," St. Boniface Catholic School Principal Laura Kretzer said. "Students walked the Cakewalk to win sweet treats, teachers and students could be put into “jail”, hair was
spray painted, and faces were painted. Students could purchase baked goods, take their chances playing mini golf for prizes, pulled ducks from the duck pond, and more. The total amount raised was over $1,600.

"The money raised will be donated to the Childhood Missionary Association. Mrs. Vicki Compton, the Director of Missions for the Diocese of Springfield, came to the school a few weeks ago to explain why we should help and pray for the missions around the world. She spoke to every class and showed them photos, asked for our prayers, and explained more about poverty around the world."

Ellie Luchtefeld and her 7th grade buddy Maddie Burkart check out the Mission Carnival at St. Boniface.

