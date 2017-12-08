EDWARDSVILLE - St. Boniface’s fifth- and sixth-grade students are making quite a name for themselves throughout the state in the choir ranks.

Six St. Boniface School fifth- and sixth-grade students have been named to the Illinois Music Educators Association (ILMEA) All-State Elementary Choirs. Jill Griffin is the choir director for St. Boniface.

St. Boniface Principal Laura Kretzer said she couldn’t be more proud of the students and their instructor Griffin.

“It is awesome this happened,” she said. “Miss Griffin does a great job with the kids. She certainly loves her job.”

Selected to participate in the ILMEA All-State Boys’ Chorus is Jackson Amick, a fifth-grader at St. Boniface School. Those selected to participate in the ILMEA All-State Girls’ Chorus are: Grace Deakos, Erynn Donaldson, Caroline Gates, Katie Greer, and Claire Hamann. The girls are sixth-graders at St. Boniface School.

These six students will meet in Peoria on Saturday, January 27, 2018, and work with conductors Dr. Susan Brumfield (Girls Chorus) from Texas Tech University, and Dr. Jonathan Palant (Boys Chorus) from the University of Texas at Dallas. Following a morning of instruction and rehearsing, the two choirs will present a concert at 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Peoria Civic Center.

“This is the first time St. Boniface has ever had students named to All-State,” Kretzer said. “This is a wonderful achievement and demonstrates once again what talented children we have in our parish school. Congratulations to the students.”

To be named to the All-State Elementary Choirs, students must be in the fifth or sixth grade, participate in their school’s chorus, and be nominated by their director. Once submitted, the ILMEA reviews the nominations and makes the final decision on who will represent the school at the state level.

