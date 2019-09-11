EDWARDSVILLE - St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville marks 150 years with a Grand Jubilee Celebration Sunday, Sept. 15.

The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with a Jubilee Mass of Thanksgiving, followed by a parish wide family style dinner. Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner said he is excited for the day and compared the planning for this event to planning a large family wedding reception.

"St. Boniface is anticipating over 1,000 parishioners to attend Mass and dinner," he said.

Entertainment for the afternoon will be provided by Dave Hylla’s “German Good Time Band” and the St. Boniface Hispanic community dancers. Old-fashioned kids’ games, arm wrestling and pie eating contests, a 150-year historical display, and much more are also planned for the day.

The St. Boniface Jubilee Committee has planned several events throughout the year, culminating with this weekend’s Grand Jubilee Celebration. The Jubilee year will conclude on Dec. 31 with Mass and sealing of a time capsule to be opened in 2069.

