EDWARDSVILLE - The winter book sale at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb 3-4. The sale will be open on Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.  Note that Saturday hours have been changed from what they have been over the last few years.

The book sale offers approximately 20,000 used books of all kinds including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more, including regional titles. The books are sorted by category and neatly arranged.

 

The St. Andrew’s Book Sale accepts tax deductible donations of gently used books, CDs or DVDs except for encyclopedias and textbooks. Magazines are also not accepted. Sales are held quarterly in February, May, August and November. For additional information or to donate books, call 618-656-1294.

