EDWARDSVILLE - The summer edition of the St. Andrew’s Book Fair will be held on Friday and Saturday, Aug 4-5. The sale will be open on Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The used book sale offers approximately 20,000 used books of all kinds including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more, including regional titles. The books are sorted by category, neatly arranged and priced to sell.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Andrew’s Book Sale accepts donations of any gently used books, CDs or DVDs except for encyclopedias and textbooks. Magazines are also not accepted. Sales are held quarterly in February, May, August and November.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is located at 406 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville. Proceeds from the sale are used to maintain St. Andrew’s beautiful century-old church. For additional information about St. Andrew’s, call (618) 656-1929. To donate books, call (618) 656-1294.

More like this: