St. Ambrose High Honor/Honor Roll First Quarter Of 2020
St. Ambrose High Honor Roll / Honor Roll 2020-2021 (1st Quarter 2020-2021)
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Gage Anderson (8th)
Julia Craig (8th)
Payton Crane (8th)
Cassidy Eccles (8th)
Addison Groshans (8th)
Miranda Hudanick (8th)
Mackenzie Ingram (8th)
Jackson Korsos (8th)
Karson Morrissey (8th)
Kaitlyn Zirkelbach (8th)
Samantha Carter (7th)
Elisabeth Preston (7th)
Allie Weiner (7th)
Stevie Zirkelbach (7th)
Rebekah Zykan (7th)
Logan Anderson (6th)
Eli Baggio (6th)
Daniel Bennett (6th)
Haley Bohn (6th)
Grace Coughlin (6th)
Peyton Delehanty (6th)
Stella Frost (6th)
Chase Korsos (6th)
Joseph Stephan (6th)
Karthik Thanigai (6th)
Landon Weirich (6th)
Evan Brown (5th)
Riley Clarkin (5th)
Claire Delehanty (5th)
Daxter Dornes (5th)
Lydia Dixon (5th)
Lena Droste (5th)
Toby Eberlin (5th)
Sabrina Eccles (5th)
Joseph Gaither (5th)
Kendall Kribs (5th)
Nolan Pichee (5th)
Hadley Bohn (4th)
Catherine Pulaski (4th)
Noah Rose (4th)
HONOR ROLL
Sophie Borman (8th)
Eric Braundmeier (8th)
Maxwell Gorsage (8th)
Sophia Moore (8th)
Finn Murphy (8th)
Willa Pruitt (8th)
Owen Sutton (8th)
Kenora Zykan (8th)
Brianne Bagwill (7th)
Ashlynn Bennett (7th)
Luke Brown (7th)
Caroline Cain (7th)
Edward Dixon (7th)
Keller Jacobs (7th)
Isabella Macias (7th)
Livia Mallory (7th)
Madison Bassett (6th)
Mia Buchanan (6th)
Sophie Copple (6th)
Benjamin Droste (6th)
Madelyn Hudanick (6th)
Abigail Nailor (6th)
Caden Ontis (6th)
Ella Osborn (6th)
Mya Pickens (6th)
Kynlee Adams (5th)
Josie Anderson (5th)
Keagan Anderson (5th)
Alisa Buchanan (5th)
Lyla Cowan (5th)
Anna Crews (5th)
Henry Franklin (5th)
Rylie Jacobs (5th)
Conner Jockisch (5th)
Margaret Morrissey (5th)
Colin Mueller (5th)
Sophia Statos (5th)
Lucas Stephan (5th)
Myra Sutton (5th)
Trenton Wilson (5th)
Mallory Cronin (4th)
Adelyn Estes (4th)
Camille Hampton (4th)
Christopher Henkhaus (4th)
Maxwell King (4th)
Carson Klasner (4th)
Ryan Kline (4th)
Shane Morrissey (4th)
Nora Murray (4th)
Maggie Pruetzel (4th)
