St. Ambrose Catholic Releases Fourth Quarter High Honor Roll, Honor Roll, Students List
GODFREY - This is the St. Ambrose Catholic School 4th Quarter High Honor Roll and Honor Roll 2021-2022 Honor Roll List:
Honor Roll
Karina Chew (4th)
Emma Crews (4th)
Leon Kerkemeyer (4th)
Averie Kochan (4th)
Lydia Kribs (4th)
Adelyn Labrenz (4th)
Genevieve Merkle (4th)
Audrey Nailor (4th)
Parker Williams (4th)
Mallory Cronin (5th)
Addie Estes (5th)
Max King (5th)
Ryan Kline (5th)
Maggie Pruetzel (5th)
Kynlee Adams (6th)
Josie Anderson (6th)
Alisa Buchanan (6th)
Henry Franklin (6th)
Joseph Gaither (6th)
Diego Lara (6th)
Colin Mueller (6th)
Nolan Pichee (6th)
Lucas Stephan (6th)
Myra Sutton (6th)
Natalie Adams (7th)
Hubert Allen (7th)
Eli Baggio (7th)
Charlotte Beasley (7th)
Emerson Bruns (7th)
Mia Buchanan (7th)
Sophie Copple (7th)
Kooper Morrissey (7th)
Caden Ontis (7th)
Ella Osborn (7th)
Mya Pickens (7th)
Luke Brown (8th)
Isabella Macias (8th)
Finnley Stevenson (8th)
High Honor Roll
Piper Adams (4th)
Bennett Anderson (4th)
Erin Crawford (4th)
Noah Delehanty (4th)
Kayli Jacobs (4th)
Elizabeth King (4th)
Charlotte Kohl (4th)
Isaac Macias (4th)
Christian Monroe (4th)
Grant Pruitt (4th)
Grayson Sidwell (4th)
Laken Wong (4th)
Isabelle Bassett (5th)
Hadley Bohn (5th)
Camille Hampton (5th)
Cooper Kane (5th)
Carson Klasner (5th)
Shane Morrissey (5th)
Nora Murray (5th)
Catherine Pulaski (5th)
Noah Rose (5th)
Keagan Anderson (6th)
Evan Brown (6th)
Riley Clarkin (6th)
Claire Delehanty (6th)
Lena Droste (6th)
Toby Eberlin (6th)
Sabrina Eccles (6th)
Kendall Kribs (6th)
Margaret Morrissey (6th)
Logan Anderson (7th)
Madison Bassett (7th)
Daniel Bennett (7th)
Haley Bohn (7th)
Peyton Delehanty (7th)
Ben Droste (7th)
Stella Frost (7th)
Madelyn Hudanick (7th)
Alivia Noss (7th)
Chase Pruitt (7th)
Joseph Stephan (7th)
Karthik Thanigai (7th)
Landon Weirich (7th)
Brianne Bagwill (8th)
Ashlynn Bennett (8th)
Caroline Cain (8th)
Samantha Carter (8th)
Keller Jacobs (8th)
Livia Mallory (8th)
Carrie Parker (8th)
Elisabeth Preston (8th)
Allie Weiner (8th)
