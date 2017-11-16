ALTON - Looking for a place to gain some strength and stability, but have a hard time finding instructors prepared and ready to modify to suit your individual needs? Senior Services Plus is proud to announce that Samantha Burton has taken it upon herself to continue to grow and improve her knowledge base. She now is certified to teach Accessible Chair Yoga and will now bring that skill set and vision to our beginner’s yoga classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Stop in and talk to us about this exciting new opportunity!

Senior Services Plus (SSP) has offered programs to enhance the well being of seniors for over 37 years. Last year Senior Services Plus provided assistance or direct care for over 28,000 seniors through programs and services such as Meals on Wheels, Transportation Program, Community Care Program, Foster Grandparent Program, Information and Assistance, a Wellness Center (open to ages 16 and up), The School House Grill (open to the public), and Trips and Activities. For more information on any of these programs call: 618-465-3298.

