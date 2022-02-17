SSP Food Drive For Crisis Food Center and Boys and Girls Club Food Pantry Needs Donations
ALTON - A food drive to benefit the Crisis Food Center and the Boys & Girls Club Food Pantry will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Senior Services Plus. Donations are still needed for the food drive.
Some of the suggested items are canned tuna, fruit cups, peanut butter, pasta, crackers, mac-n-cheese, canned soups, and cereal.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The event co-sponsored by the Older Adult Health Council and Madison County Triad will be held in front of Senior Services Plus, Inc. at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton and is a drive-thru event.
More like this: