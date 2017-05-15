EDWARDSVILLE - Eighth grader Abbie Hernandez is proud of her school. Hernandez notes, "we are a small school yet we still get into the regionals. Most schools only have one or two people that get to go. Science here is strong. There is lots of science. The science fair here (at St. Peter and Paul) is set up like a higher competition."

Fellow class mates agree that they rarely see other schools with as many students attending the Regional Science Fair at SIUE. They did notice that Governor French Academy of Belleville also had a number of students that attended the Regional Science Fair and even had to wear their uniforms to the fair. The SSPP students were glad they didn't have to wear their uniforms. They were also thankful for the help of a second grader's father, Mr. Clark and reported that he helped them a lot and also was judge for the SSPP Science Fair.

Abbie and classmates Parker Hunt, Hattie Mallory, Ellie Jacobs, Carmen Kline as well as sixth grader Eden Finger all scored high enough at the St. Peter and Paul Science Fair that they were able to attend the Regional Science Fair at SIUE. Parker earned a 3rd place ribbon while Finger, Kline, Jacobs and Mallory received 2nd place ribbons at SIUE. Abbie received the Outstanding Ribbon which is above 1st place. She received the Broadcom Masters Certificate and nomination to continue to the public competition.

The awardees are also thankful for their science teacher Katie Lyons whom they say explains things thoroughly and is always there for them when they need help. They say they are even glad that it is mandatory for them to be in the SSPP Science Fair because it gives them a chance to present and gets them ready for high school. Lyons says that being in the regional fair makes the students "feel accomplished".

Lyons teaches science to students from grades 4 to 8. She feels her students "enjoy science". She says her 6th grade homeroom teacher and science teacher for four years, Julie Anderson, inspired her to be a science teacher. Anderson taught Lyons in the same classroom Lyons teaches in now. Lyons says Anderson was "very hands-on". Lyons notes SSPP maintains the hands-on tradition teaching science from pre K through 8th grade.

Lyons also reports that SSPP bought a new science curriculum this year and that each chapter includes some type of math, engineering, and science. She, like Abbie, is proud of her school. She adds that a few weeks ago a former SSPP parent informed her that his son, whom she taught her first year teaching at SSPP, is going into engineering.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School is a Service Oriented faith-based School located in Alton, Illinois offering classes for Pre-K through 8th grade students.

