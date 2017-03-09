ALTON - Ss. Peter and Paul eighth graders Lily Borman and Abbie Hernandez have attained academic excellence during their years at SSPP.

A testament to their outstanding education is that they each recently were awarded $1,000 scholarships toward their high school tuition at Marquette Catholic High School.

The two were awarded scholarships for scoring in the top 10 percent of eighth graders who took MCHS’ demanding entrance exam. Over 54 percent of Marquette Catholic High School students receive some form of financial aid so in addition to the above mentioned scholarship, both Lily and Abbie can receive additional financial aid from approximately 25 scholarships offered by MCHS.

Lily reports that she felt, "the test was pretty easy". She attributes this to the fact that at SSPP students are "one class ahead". For example, "kindergarten students do first grade math and the first grade class does second grade math". Lily also appreciates that she was able to attend one school for 9 years (K through 8) since all 9 grades are located in the same building and that "you don't have to start over making friends".

Abbie found that the small size of the school, "has helped me so much. The teachers know us well, personally. It's like a second family."

Both students are looking forward to graduation and attending Marquette in the fall. Abbie ultimately wants to pursue a STEM career. Specifically, she would, "like to do engineering". Lily has a number of interests and hasn't settled on just one. With their strong academic foundation the future is bright and full of opportunity for these successful young women.

Ss. Peter and Paul Preschool and Grade School will hold an Open House on Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

