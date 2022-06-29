ALTON - Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Alton is a beautiful reminder of the past and has been in the city since 1855. Now, the church structure is in need of Old Cathedral repairs and renovation and is embarking on a large capital campaign that hopes to raise an estimated $800,000.

The capital campaign is set to restore the structure of the church with much-needed repairs in the stonework and tuckpointing and much more. “Preserving the Past for the Future Campaign” will help bring an integral part of Christian Hill to future generations to continue the Catholic tradition.

A kickoff of the campaign is planned for Wednesday night at the church. A Mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Saints Peter and Paul Church, followed by a picnic at 7 p.m. and Hanlon's film about the campaign will be shown afterward, he said.

Ryan Hanlon of Route 3 Films and SSPP Pastor Jeff Holtman are guiding the project. Hanlon has already done considerable video work. Hanlon is well-known in the area for his work at Lewis and Clark Community College and throughout the region and across the country. Hanlon is a Marquette Catholic High School and Webster University graduate.

“There is nostalgia in saving these historical buildings,” Hanlon said. “We don’t do that enough in this country.

“Also, the church is in dire need of exterior tuck pointing and the structure needs such overall expertise work. We hope we can start to create some awareness. The campaign is scheduled to last a year. More will be revealed tonight and how people can donate to help with the project.”

For more information, contact (618) 465-4221.

To donate click here:

https://ssppalton.com/index.cfm?page=6289

