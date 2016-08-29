GRANITE CITY - Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Srilakshmi Vuyyuru, M.D. has joined the Obstetrics and Gynecology department at McKinley Health Center, 2166 Madison Avenue in Granite City, providing care for women of all ages. She has a special interest in laparoscopy and minimally invasive surgery, which is setting a new paradigm by diminishing pain and reducing recovery time for patients.

“From an obstetrical standpoint, I have the opportunity to share in the greatest day of a family’s life,” said Dr. Vuyyuru. “Almost every baby I deliver brings joy, which is an amazing thing to experience. If there is an issue that develops, I am there for the family emotionally and physically to help them through it. Fortunately, there are far more good days than bad, but even in the bad times, it’s rewarding that my patients trust me to be part of their lives.”

Dr. Vuyyuru earned her medical degree from the Guntur Medical College in Guntur, India and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich. Dr. Vuyyuru previously served as a physician with Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Mo.

Dr. Vuyyuru is currently accepting new patients at McKinley Medical Center, and appointments can be made by calling 618-451-4872.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 29 health centers across 10 counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health, and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

