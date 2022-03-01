JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School emerged as the winner after some overall standout performances in the Third Annual Panther Power Meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, coordinated by Ryan R. Lott, CSCS, JS. Ed., the strength and conditioning educator for Jersey.

A total of 42 athletes participated in the event representing six different schools, that included Jersey, Calhoun, Southwestern, Breese Mater Dei, Trenton-Wesclin and Civic Memorial.

Coach Lott said the event involved three lifts: squat, deadlift and bench press. There were 10 weight classes for boys with both having a varsity and freshman-sophomore division. There were five weight classes for the girls. This year 35 boys and seven girls competed. Each athlete gets three attempts to achieve their max attempt.

"The Panther Power Meet is in its third year due to a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2021," Lott said. "It usually occurs in late February right before spring sports begin and a few winter sports are finishing up to allow as many participants as possible to compete. The powerlifting competition is important as it provides an opportunity for athletes to compete with themselves and other athletes in the off-season. The competition gives them a reason to train to get stronger and improve themselves. The event also allows athletes to break their own personal records as well as the meet records."

Jersey Panther Athlete Medalists:

Varsity boys, first place - Devon Rust, Colton Gavaza, David Barrios-Madison; second-place Drake Wilson, Jackson Dufer, Kaeden Hutchens, Isaac Loges and Walter Kosowski, and third place Liam McGuire.

Varsity girls, first place - Sommer Parker, Ella Smith, Rachel Hall, Ella Brannan, second place Ashley Smith, Elizabeth Bile, and third place Ava Pegram.

Fresh-Soph - first place - Kaeden Hutchens, Austin Towell, second place - Drake Wilson, Aiden Chandler and Riley Buis, third place - Jace Marshall and Gage Carey.

Team Places:

First- Jersey, second - Calhoun, third - Southwestern.

Best Lifters

Male - August Squier, Calhoun, female - Rachel Hall, Jersey

