ALTON - Alton boys track sprinter Sam Elliott-Barnes is enjoying a very good season running for the Redbirds and had a good showing in the 200 meters at the Collinsville Invitational meet May 6 at Kahok Stadium, placing fourth with a time of 22.25 seconds as Alton came in fifth in the team standings.

Elliott-Barnes had had very consistent times in both the 100 and 200 meters, as well as being a part of the Redbird relay teams and on Saturday, had a great feeling about his performances on the day.

"I think I'm doing pretty good," Elliott-Barnes said during an interview conducted during the meet. "I'm excited."

Elliott-Barnes was the anchor runner on the 4x200 relay team, which placed third at 1:29.60, setting a new personal record for him and the team.

"I anchored on the four-by-two," Elliott-Barnes said, "and we PRed. Our clock hit, so I'm excited for sectionals and state."

For his hard work at the Collinsville Invite, Sam is an Auto Butler Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Elliott-Barnes, a junior, has enjoyed a very good season with the Redbirds and attributes his success to a simple reason.

"Just hard work and determination," he said. "My coach, for sure, coach (Jeff) White. He's a really good coach."

Elliott-Barnes, along with his teammates, are looking ahead to the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet May 17 at Edwardsville's Winston Brown Track and Field Center and he's very excited about his team's chances.

"Yes, sir, I'm really excited," Elliott-Barnes said."That's the big meet. All the big teams, so yeah, I'm excited," he said with a smile.

Along with the opportunity to go to the IHSA state meet May 25-27 in Charleston, Elliott-Barnes is hopeful about getting an All-State berth as well.

"That would," Elliott-Barnes said. "I'll hopefully get All-State, like I did for the 60 (indoors). Yeah, I'm ready."

For the upcoming sectional meet, Elliott-Barnes is hopeful of reaching a big goal in the 200 meters and for his relay teams as well.

"At the sectional, I'm hoping to get sub-22 in the 200," Elliott-Barnes said. "All my relays, I hope we all are able to go to state."

And as far as his senior year in 2024, Elliott-Barnes has some very ambitious goals he plans on pursuing.

"Definitely want to be All-State again," Elliott-Barnes said. "Hopefully state champ; that would be crazy. But definitely All-State, lock in on some of these colleges that have been reaching out."

