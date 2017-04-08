SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 9, EDWARDSVILLE 8 (9 INNINGS): Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin scored in the bottom of the ninth to give the Cyclones a 9-8, nine-inning win over Edwardsville in Springfield Friday afternoon. The loss dropped EHS to 9-2 on the year on the heels of a Thursday loss to Belleville West.

SH-G scored four times in the bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead on the Tigers, but EHS came back with four of their own in the top of the fourth to tie proceedings up; the Tigers sent the game to extras with a run in the top of the seventh, but both teams scored in the eighth before the Cyclones won the game in the ninth.

Kade Burns was 2-for-5 with a triple and run scored for the Tigers, with Dylan Burris and Joel Quirin each getting two hits, including a double and RBI; Drake Westcott also had two hits for the Tigers while Dan Picchiotti also doubling.

The Tigers next meet up with Belleville East on the road at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

